Baltimore offering $1,000 to city employees who get vaccine

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 1:14 PM

Baltimore officials say the city will offer $1,000 to municipal employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Brandon Scott and City Administrator Christopher Shorter said Tuesday the one-time payment will be available to workers who’ve already received their shots or will become fully vaccinated by Jan. 14.

The city announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees in October.

The policy states that unvaccinated employees who don’t get tested weekly will be subject to discipline up to and including termination. Baltimore’s Department of Human Resources says the employee data received as of Tuesday showed a 73.7% vaccination rate.

