Police: 13-year-old girl fatally shot in Baltimore

Police say a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in Baltimore, bringing the tally of people killed in the city since last Friday to nine.

BALTIMORE — Police say a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in Baltimore, bringing the tally of people killed in the city since last Friday to nine.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officers who responded to reports of a shooting in West Baltimore on Thursday night found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at a hospital.

Few other details were released. Homicide detectives are seeking more information about the shooting.

The girl was the 302nd person killed in the city so far this year. Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row.

Among the others killed recently were a young girl and a 69-year-old church sexton.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.