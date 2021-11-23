Maryland officer convicted of rape sentenced to house arrest

TOWSON, Md. — A judge has sentenced a Baltimore County police officer who was convicted of rape to four years…

TOWSON, Md. — A judge has sentenced a Baltimore County police officer who was convicted of rape to four years in prison but ruled he can stay on home detention pending an appeal. The office of the Baltimore County state’s attorney says Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday. The 27-year-old was convicted in August of second-degree rape in relation to a 2017 incident, as well as second-degree assault for a 2019 incident. State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger told The Baltimore Sun Westerman was unlikely to go to prison because the time he spends on house arrest will count toward his time served and the appeals process will be lengthy.

