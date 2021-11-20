CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Maryland man convicted of sex trafficking a child

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:37 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Maryland man of forcing at least eight people, some of them children, to engage in sex acts for his personal financial gain.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 43-year-old Feliciano de Jesus Diaz-Martinez of Owings Mills, Maryland, was convicted of multiple charges, including sex trafficking of a child and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution.

Diaz-Martinez has been in custody since his indictment in July 2019. He faces sentencing in February 2022.

