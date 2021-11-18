CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Girl’s death probed as homicide as Baltimore hits 300 mark

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 9:58 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this week as a homicide, police announced Wednesday as the city marked its 300th homicide this year.

Police say officers were called to a Northeast Baltimore home Monday for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl.

Officers tried to render aid to the girl and medics took her to a hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

The girl, identified as Nivea Anderson, had bruising on her face from prior abuse, police said, and homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation.

Mayor Brandon Scott expressed his outrage as the city recorded the 300th homicide of the year.

