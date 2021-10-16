Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Man fatally shot at Timonium bowling alley in Maryland

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:05 PM

TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death at a Timonium bowling alley.

Officers responded to a call from Bowlero bowling alley and arrived shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police found Anthony Cooper, of Baltimore, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a dispute broke out between Cooper and others at the scene before the shooting took place in the alley’s parking lot, and that at least one suspect fled before detectives arrived.

A department spokesman says police are investigating the suspect and that no suspects have been charged.

