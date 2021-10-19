Man convicted in bartender’s 2017 killing

A Baltimore County jury has convicted a man of felony murder in the killing of a popular bartender four years ago in Baltimore city.

News outlets report that jurors also convicted Malik Mungo of robbery and gang charges Monday. Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender, was robbed and fatally shot as he walked home after celebrating his 27th birthday. Sentencing is set for December.

A previous jury deadlocked over a verdict in 2019. Mungo’s defense attorney says his client will appeal. Dvorak’s slaying led to an investigation of a gang and 13 people were indicted on gang conspiracy charges.

The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in the county since some gang members lived and kept drugs there.

