Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Crimes prompt shelter-in-place at…

Crimes prompt shelter-in-place at Towson University

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Towson University asked students and staff to shelter in place for about an hour Monday evening as police investigated a string of crimes around campus and pursued a suspect who may have been armed.

News outlets report that Baltimore County Police said it started as a road rage incident on Stevenson Lane in Towson and the suspect continued onto Osler Drive, where he was involved in a hit-and-run and a responding officer was assaulted.

Police say someone contacted police a short time later to report a carjacking at a nearby hospital and police said the subject involved in the carjacking was caught in Baltimore.

Police say it’s not clear whether more than one person was involved.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Lawmakers directing ire at VA over another struggling IT project

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up