Crimes prompt shelter-in-place at Towson University

Towson University asked students and staff to shelter in place for about an hour Monday evening as police investigated a string of crimes around campus and pursued a suspect who may have been armed.

News outlets report that Baltimore County Police said it started as a road rage incident on Stevenson Lane in Towson and the suspect continued onto Osler Drive, where he was involved in a hit-and-run and a responding officer was assaulted.

Police say someone contacted police a short time later to report a carjacking at a nearby hospital and police said the subject involved in the carjacking was caught in Baltimore.

Police say it’s not clear whether more than one person was involved.

