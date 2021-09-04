9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
4 new container cranes arrive at Baltimore’s port

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 12:47 PM

Four enormous container cranes have arrived in their new home in Baltimore after a two-month trip from China.

News outlets report that the cranes, some of the tallest in the world, squeezed under the Chesapeake Bay and Key bridges on their way to the Port of Baltimore, stopping traffic on the spans on Thursday morning.

Port officials say each crane is about 450 feet (137 meters) tall. State and Coast Guard officials say with the cranes hanging off each side of the ship, they were about 176 feet (54 meters) tall, leaving about 10 feet (3 meters) of clearance under the bridges.

The new cranes will help double the port’s container capacity.

