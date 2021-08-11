CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Mom gets 30 years…

Mom gets 30 years after death of son scalded in bath

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore judge has sentenced a woman to 30 years for the death of her 4-year-old son, whom she scalded and dumped in the trash.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia Lawson pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and the prosecutors announced she was sentenced Monday to life in prison with all but 30 years suspended.

Malachi Lawson was burned during a bath in 2019, but fearing he would be taken away Alicia and Shatika Lawson tried to treat him at home. He was found unconscious days later.

The couple reported the boy missing, but charging documents state Alicia Lawson placed him in a dumpster.

A trial for Shatika Lawson is scheduled for February.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM, VA recount digital transformation hits and misses

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up