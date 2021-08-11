Mom gets 30 years after death of son scalded in bath

A Baltimore judge has sentenced a woman to 30 years for the death of her 4-year-old son, whom she scalded and dumped in the trash.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia Lawson pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and the prosecutors announced she was sentenced Monday to life in prison with all but 30 years suspended.

Malachi Lawson was burned during a bath in 2019, but fearing he would be taken away Alicia and Shatika Lawson tried to treat him at home. He was found unconscious days later.

The couple reported the boy missing, but charging documents state Alicia Lawson placed him in a dumpster.

A trial for Shatika Lawson is scheduled for February.

