Baltimore police end costly overtime on vacation practice

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police officials have told all employees that they cannot collect overtime pay while on paid vacation, a practice the department says costs an average of $300,000 per year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Shallah Graham, the department’s chief financial officer, told city council members this week that the department won’t let employees file for overtime pay in addition to vacation pay.

A previous payroll system allowed “double dipping” without a way to identify when it happened, but Graham says a new system has greater transparency.

An investigation by the newspaper showed many officers made tens of thousands of dollars in paid overtime, including five who logged more than 2,000 hours of overtime each in a single year.

