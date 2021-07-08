Prosecutor: Baltimore officer hid stepson’s body in bedroom wall

A Baltimore police officer told police looking for his stepson that the teen wasn’t at his home, but charging documents state that officers found the teen’s body in a hole in a wall when they went to search the residence.

The stepfather is charged in an attack on a responding Anne Arundel County police officer.

News outlets report he was denied bail at a hearing Thursday.

A prosecutor said Eric Banks Jr. had moved and hidden his stepson’s body and “made statements that he is homicidal and suicidal.”

County police say the cause of 15-year-old Dasan Jones’ death is under investigation and will be determined by the state medical examiner.

