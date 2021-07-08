Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Va. correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon | Concern for kids as delta spreads | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Prosecutor: Baltimore officer hid…

Prosecutor: Baltimore officer hid stepson’s body in bedroom wall

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CURTIS BAY, Md. — A Baltimore police officer told police looking for his stepson that the teen wasn’t at his home, but charging documents state that officers found the teen’s body in a hole in a wall when they went to search the residence.

The stepfather is charged in an attack on a responding Anne Arundel County police officer.

News outlets report he was denied bail at a hearing Thursday.

A prosecutor said Eric Banks Jr. had moved and hidden his stepson’s body and “made statements that he is homicidal and suicidal.”

County police say the cause of 15-year-old Dasan Jones’ death is under investigation and will be determined by the state medical examiner.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up