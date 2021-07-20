Police: Man killed while trying to retrieve stolen scooter

Baltimore police say a 64-year-old man was fatally shot as he tried to get back a motorized scooter that had been stolen from him.

Police identified the man who was killed as Vaseles Nettles.

Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head in northwest Baltimore on Monday evening.

Nettles was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after officers found him. It appears Nettles was driving the scooter when he was shot.

Homicide detectives are trying to identify two young men in connection with the slaying.

One of them is seen straddling a scooter in photos distributed by the police.

