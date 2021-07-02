Coronavirus News: Experts warn of variant 'breeding grounds' | Virus worries rise in Japan ahead of Olympics | Biden: COVID not yet finished | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
2 contractors hurt in partial row home collapse in Baltimore

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 3:28 PM

BALTIMORE — Officials in Baltimore say two contractors were hurt when the vacant Baltimore row home they were renovating partially collapsed.

News outlets report that firefighters responding to a report of a building collapse on East Biddle Street on Tuesday morning were able to quickly enter the rear of the house to recover the injured contractors.

Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams says their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but one contractor was listed in serious condition.

The other contractor had minor injuries.

The contractors were working on the second floor when a chimney collapsed, causing one contractor to fall into the basement.

