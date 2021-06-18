Probe launched after teen suspect hit by police SUV

Police in Baltimore have launched an internal investigation after a 16-year-old carjacking suspect was hit by a police SUV while running from officers.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore have launched an internal investigation after a 16-year-old carjacking suspect was hit by a police SUV while running from officers.

Police say a person displaying a handgun drove off in a food delivery driver’s vehicle on Monday and when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the teen suspect sped off.

Video from a police helicopter shows the teen bail out, then run down an alley until a police SUV strikes him and he falls to the ground.

Police say the teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

He has been charged as an adult with armed carjacking.

An internal investigation has been launched.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.