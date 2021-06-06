Four people hurt in three shootings in Baltimore

Four people were shot in three separate incidents early Sunday in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the first shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. when police officers patrolling a street in Fells Point heard what they believed to be fireworks.

They found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, police got a call about a shooting victim a few blocks away. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition. Just after 1 a.m., a shooting victim walked into a Baltimore hospital.

The 30-year-old man told police he’d been robbed and shot in his left arm in Southwest Baltimore.

