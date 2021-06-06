CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Four people hurt in three shootings in Baltimore

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 1:26 PM

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot in three separate incidents early Sunday in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the first shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. when police officers patrolling a street in Fells Point heard what they believed to be fireworks.

They found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, police got a call about a shooting victim a few blocks away. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition. Just after 1 a.m., a shooting victim walked into a Baltimore hospital.

The 30-year-old man told police he’d been robbed and shot in his left arm in Southwest Baltimore.

