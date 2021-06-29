Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-Safe Streets Baltimore worker…

Ex-Safe Streets Baltimore worker pleads to drug charge

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 1:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former employee of Baltimore’s Safe Streets program has pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland says Ronald Alexander used his affiliation with the violence reduction initiative to evade law enforcement.

He faces a sentence of between 11 and 13 years in federal prison if the court accepts the plea. Authorities say they wiretapped Alexander’s cellphone last year.

The investigation revealed that Alexander was operating a “drug shop.”

He twice told officers that he worked for Safe Streets to avoid further investigation, including when they found fentanyl in his vehicle.

His sentencing is scheduled for September.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up