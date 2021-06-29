Ex-Safe Streets Baltimore worker pleads to drug charge

A former employee of Baltimore’s Safe Streets program has pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland says Ronald Alexander used his affiliation with the violence reduction initiative to evade law enforcement.

He faces a sentence of between 11 and 13 years in federal prison if the court accepts the plea. Authorities say they wiretapped Alexander’s cellphone last year.

The investigation revealed that Alexander was operating a “drug shop.”

He twice told officers that he worked for Safe Streets to avoid further investigation, including when they found fentanyl in his vehicle.

His sentencing is scheduled for September.

