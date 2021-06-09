CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore businesses threaten to…

Baltimore businesses threaten to withhold taxes amid violence

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — More than three dozen business owners in Fells Point are threatening to withhold tax and permit payments if Baltimore officials don’t restore “basic and essential municipal services.”

News outlets report that in a letter to officials including the mayor and council president, the group complains about illegal alcohol and drug sales, trash pickup, public drinking, parking enforcement and other problems.

The demands come days after three people were shot Sunday in the neighborhood known for its vibrant nightlife.

If the city doesn’t respond, business owners say they’ll withhold tax and permit payments and put them into an escrow account.

A spokesman says the mayor shares their frustrations and has ordered police, public works and transportation officials to address the issues.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Fells Point

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up