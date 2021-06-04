Alleged Baltimore gang founder on run after indictment

Federal officials are seeking the alleged founder of a violent Baltimore gang who they say failed to surrender when his racketeering indictment was announced.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the U.S. Attorney’s Office requested an arrest warrant for Gary Creek on Friday, a day after he failed to turn himself in.

On Thursday, the prosecutors announced Creek’s indictment and that of 14 other alleged members and associates of the Triple C Gang.

They are charged in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted killings and the operation of street-level drug distribution “shops.”

Officials say the other 14 are already in custody.

