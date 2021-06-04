CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Alleged Baltimore gang founder…

Alleged Baltimore gang founder on run after indictment

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal officials are seeking the alleged founder of a violent Baltimore gang who they say failed to surrender when his racketeering indictment was announced.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the U.S. Attorney’s Office requested an arrest warrant for Gary Creek on Friday, a day after he failed to turn himself in.

On Thursday, the prosecutors announced Creek’s indictment and that of 14 other alleged members and associates of the Triple C Gang.

They are charged in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted killings and the operation of street-level drug distribution “shops.”

Officials say the other 14 are already in custody.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up