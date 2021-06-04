4 shot in Baltimore overnight as week of violence continues

Four people have been shot in Baltimore, one of them fatally, as violence continues to plague the city.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the city is experiencing a violent week in which gunfire has killed 12 people and injured another 24.

The latest homicide was near Baltimore National Cemetery on Friday night.

A man had been shot several times and was declared dead at the scene.

Three others were shot and wounded in separate incidents early Saturday morning.

So far in 2021, 157 people have been killed in Baltimore. Another 320 have been shot and injured.

