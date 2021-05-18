Police: Man charged in death of infant daughter

Police have charged a Baltimore man in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police spokesman Vernon Davis said a family member called police Saturday morning to report that the baby girl was “unresponsive.” Police say medics later pronounced the baby, identified as Zorii Pitts, dead.

Police say the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say 33-year-old Darius Williams was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse.

Williams was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility and is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for Williams.

