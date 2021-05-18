CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Man charged in…

Police: Man charged in death of infant daughter

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police spokesman Vernon Davis said a family member called police Saturday morning to report that the baby girl was “unresponsive.” Police say medics later pronounced the baby, identified as Zorii Pitts, dead.

Police say the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say 33-year-old Darius Williams was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and first- and second-degree child abuse.

Williams was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility and is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for Williams.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up