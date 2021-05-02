Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware

The body of a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked responding to a fight is returning to his home state from Maryland with a police escort.

Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley said law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Delaware will escort the body of Corporal Keith Heacook from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to Delmar.

Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley said law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Delaware will escort the body of Corporal Keith Heacook from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to Delmar.

Heacook died Wednesday at the hospital from injuries he suffered April 25 in the line of duty. He was 54. Authorities say Heacook was attacked by a Maryland man after responding to a report of a fight in Delmar.

