Officials vow to keep fighting violence as homicides spike

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 12:15 PM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner say they’ll keep looking for ways to suppress violence after a string of deadly days pushed the city’s homicide count far beyond last year’s pace.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday night that seven people had been killed since Saturday, bringing the homicide total for the year to 107. That’s a 17% increase from the 91 homicides recorded by the same point last year, when the city reached a total of 335 killings.

The string of shootings includes what Mayor Brandon Scott called a “mass shooting” during a large gathering at Carroll Park on Sunday night.

Four people were shot and one of them died.

