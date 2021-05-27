CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Officials renew effort to take gun cases to federal court

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 8:03 PM

BALTIMORE — Law enforcement officials in Baltimore are renewing an effort to prosecute gun crimes in federal court.

News outlets report that the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland on Wednesday unveiled a renewed push of the initiative known as Project Exile with the addition of three more local and federal prosecutors.

The local effort, part of a national program, represents a partnership of the U.S. attorney’s office, federal agents, Baltimore police, prosecutors and Maryland’s attorney general to steer gun cases from state to federal court.

Starting last year, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office funded four special assistant U.S. attorneys to take gun cases to federal court.

There’s no parole in the federal court system, and convictions typically bring a longer prison terms.

