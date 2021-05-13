Judge grants new trial to man tried for murder 4 times

A Baltimore judge has granted a new trial to a man who has been tried four times for murder in the shooting death of a security guard.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox granted a new trial to Keith Davis Jr. in an order Thursday.

Public defender Deborah Katz Levi asked for a new trial after the state’s highest court ruled last year that a judge must, if an attorney requests, ask prospective jurors about legal concepts including the defendant’s right not to testify and the presumption of innocence.

Levi argued she wasn’t permitted to ask such questions. Davis has maintained his innocence through four murder trials. He’s accused of killing Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones in 2015.

