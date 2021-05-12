Bloomberg gives Hopkins $150M to diversify science programs

A $150 million gift from billionaire Michael Bloomberg aims to help Johns Hopkins University boost the representation of certain minorities in science, technology, engineering and math.

News outlets report that this donation announced Tuesday will help create 100 new slots for students from historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions who will be known as Vivien Thomas Scholars.

The name for the initiative set to begin in fall 2022 honors the Black scientist who developed a cardiac surgery technique at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1940s.

The university says scholars will be provided with academic and financial support, including up to six years of full tuition, a stipend and health insurance along with mentorship and other opportunities.

