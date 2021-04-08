Police: 3 killed in Baltimore shootings in under 24 hours

Baltimore police say they are investigating two overnight shootings that left three men dead and two people wounded in less than 24 hours.

The Baltimore Sun reports officers responded to a shooting on Thursday in the Arlington neighborhood, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man died at an area hospital. Late Wednesday night, officers responding to a report of a shooting found 33-year-old Georgio Johnson unresponsive.

Johnson also died at an area hospital. One hour later, police answered a gunfire detection alert in the McElderry Park neighborhood and found three victims, including a 31-year-old man who died at a hospital.

