CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: 3 killed in…

Police: 3 killed in Baltimore shootings in under 24 hours

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say they are investigating two overnight shootings that left three men dead and two people wounded in less than 24 hours.

The Baltimore Sun reports officers responded to a shooting on Thursday in the Arlington neighborhood, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man died at an area hospital. Late Wednesday night, officers responding to a report of a shooting found 33-year-old Georgio Johnson unresponsive.

Johnson also died at an area hospital. One hour later, police answered a gunfire detection alert in the McElderry Park neighborhood and found three victims, including a 31-year-old man who died at a hospital.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up