CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore Symphony Orchestra CEO…

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra CEO to step down next year

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra says Peter Kjome will step down as president and CEO when his contract ends in January 2022.

The organization made the announcement on Monday. Kjome’s departure, combined with the organization’s search for a music director to replace Marin Alsop, will represent a complete turnover in the orchestra’s leadership.

Alsop announced last year that she would step away as the orchestra’s music director when her contract expires Aug. 31, 2021.

When Alsop was appointed by the BSO in 2007, she became the first woman to land the top post at a major American symphony orchestra.

As for Kjome, the board of directors will conduct a national search for his replacement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

2020 FEVS: What we learned about the federal workforce during COVID-19

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

May We Say Thank You 2021

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up