Baltimore Symphony Orchestra CEO to step down next year

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra says Peter Kjome will step down as president and CEO when his contract ends in January 2022.

The organization made the announcement on Monday. Kjome’s departure, combined with the organization’s search for a music director to replace Marin Alsop, will represent a complete turnover in the orchestra’s leadership.

Alsop announced last year that she would step away as the orchestra’s music director when her contract expires Aug. 31, 2021.

When Alsop was appointed by the BSO in 2007, she became the first woman to land the top post at a major American symphony orchestra.

As for Kjome, the board of directors will conduct a national search for his replacement.

