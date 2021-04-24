A dozen homes damaged in wind-whipped Baltimore fire

Fire officials said a dozen homes on several streets caught fire in Southwest Baltimore, fueled by wind-whipped flames from the…

Fire officials said a dozen homes on several streets caught fire in Southwest Baltimore, fueled by wind-whipped flames from the burning roof of a vacant house.

One firefighter was injured during the blaze Friday and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

The Baltimore Sun reports that firefighters were called to the blaze in the 300 block of S. Fulton Avenue in Carrollton Ridge around 1:55 p.m. Friday, finding two vacant buildings in flames.

Assistant Baltimore City Fire Chief Charles Svehla said the fire quickly spread to other unoccupied buildings in the 1800 block of Ramsay Street and to houses on both sides of South Fulton Avenue.

He said the wind may have fanned the flames and caused the fire to spread quickly.

