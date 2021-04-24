CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » A dozen homes damaged…

A dozen homes damaged in wind-whipped Baltimore fire

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fire officials said a dozen homes on several streets caught fire in Southwest Baltimore, fueled by wind-whipped flames from the burning roof of a vacant house.

One firefighter was injured during the blaze Friday and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

The Baltimore Sun reports that firefighters were called to the blaze in the 300 block of S. Fulton Avenue in Carrollton Ridge around 1:55 p.m. Friday, finding two vacant buildings in flames.

Assistant Baltimore City Fire Chief Charles Svehla said the fire quickly spread to other unoccupied buildings in the 1800 block of Ramsay Street and to houses on both sides of South Fulton Avenue.

He said the wind may have fanned the flames and caused the fire to spread quickly.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Local News | Maryland News

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up