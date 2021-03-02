U of Baltimore receives record $5M donation for scholarship

A University of Baltimore alumnus has donated a record $5 million for the school to establish a scholarship fund for students needing financial assistance to complete their degrees.

The university announced the gift from retired commercial real estate developer Samuel G. Rose on Monday.

Officials said in a statement that the fund is set to help undergraduate students who may not otherwise be able to complete their degrees afford tuition.

Rose grew up in Northwest Baltimore and graduated from the University of Baltimore’s law school in 1962.

He previously donated $1.2 million to help students continue their education during the pandemic.

