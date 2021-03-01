CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police say 3 men shot at Baltimore restaurant after-party

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 5:54 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a shooting at an after-party at a restaurant on Sunday morning has injured three men.

Police say the call came in just after 4:30 a.m. at the Island Pride Carry-Out.

A 57-year-old man and a 29-year-old man at the scene had been shot, and a 42-year-old man walked into a Howard County hospital for treatment of gunshot wound.

All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police did not immediately announce any suspects or arrests.

