Police say 3 men shot at Baltimore restaurant after-party

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a shooting at an after-party at a restaurant on Sunday morning has injured three men.
Police say the call came in just after 4:30 a.m. at the Island Pride Carry-Out.
A 57-year-old man and a 29-year-old man at the scene had been shot, and a 42-year-old man walked into a Howard County hospital for treatment of gunshot wound.
All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police did not immediately announce any suspects or arrests.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.