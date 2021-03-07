CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Masks on but not…

Masks on but not much else; Baltimore strip clubs reopen

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City’s strippers are back to the grind after the city lifted a pandemic-related shutdown of gentlemen’s clubs.

City strip clubs were allowed to reopen Friday after a prolonged closure of nearly three months.

The city’s order allowing strip clubs to resume operations came in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the clubs.

They argued that the city had been discriminating against them because other indoor venues were allowed to reopen while clubs had remained closed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that dancers wore masks and maintained distance during performances their first night back at The Penthouse Club.

Patrons had their temperatures taken and signed in to facilitate contact tracing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up