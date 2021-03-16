Judge: Man forged memo to get out of prison on murder charge

A federal judge who ruled that a Baltimore man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl forged the document that helped get him out of prison has tossed out the man's wrongful arrest lawsuit.

BALTIMORE — A federal judge who ruled that a Baltimore man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl forged the document that helped get him out of prison has tossed out the man’s wrongful arrest lawsuit.

The Baltimore Sun reports the judge also ordered Tony DeWitt to pay as much as six figures in attorneys fees to the city of Baltimore.

DeWitt was freed from prison in 2015 and sought to be compensated.

Instead, the judge ordered that he should pay the city’s legal fees after those attorneys uncovered evidence of a forged document and jail calls in which DeWitt was recorded trying to organize payments to witnesses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.