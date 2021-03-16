CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Judge: Man forged memo…

Judge: Man forged memo to get out of prison on murder charge

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A federal judge who ruled that a Baltimore man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl forged the document that helped get him out of prison has tossed out the man’s wrongful arrest lawsuit.

The Baltimore Sun reports the judge also ordered Tony DeWitt to pay as much as six figures in attorneys fees to the city of Baltimore.

DeWitt was freed from prison in 2015 and sought to be compensated.

Instead, the judge ordered that he should pay the city’s legal fees after those attorneys uncovered evidence of a forged document and jail calls in which DeWitt was recorded trying to organize payments to witnesses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up