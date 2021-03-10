CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baltimore rapper sues former Gun Trace Task Force detective

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 10:00 AM

BALTIMORE — A rapper from Baltimore is suing a former detective who was part of the city’s infamous Gun Trace Task Force for alleged harassment and for what he says was wrongful arrest.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the rapper is known as Young Moose. His real name Kevron Evans.

Evans has claimed that former task force detective Daniel Hersl pursued him and his family in attempts to hurt his music career. The lawsuit seeks at least $1.5 million in damages.

Hersl is serving 18 years in federal prison after being convicted of racketeering offenses related to the task force corruption case. An attorney representing Hersl said that Hersl maintains he was an ethical police officer and is fully innocent.

