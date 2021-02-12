CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Three charged in death of youth sports director in Maryland

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:35 PM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have charged three people in the 2019 home invasion killing of a youth sports director at the Catonsville Y.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore police have charged 48-year-old Aaron Butler, 46-year-old Donta Holdclaw and 27-year-old Elease Frazier for the Nov. 5, 2019 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Taylor.

Charging documents indicate Taylor was shot through the front door while trying to stop people from breaking in.

The intruders were looking for a safe and they left Taylor’s home with nothing.

All three are being held in jail without bond.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

