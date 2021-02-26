Police: Baltimore officers fatally shoot armed suspect

Authorities say a shooting suspect was fatally shot by Baltimore police after fleeing the scene and later pointing a gun at officers.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says officers responded to a nonfatal shooting before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Harrison says the suspected shooter ran toward a parking garage and when officers confronted him, he attempted to shoot them.

Harrison says the gun may have misfired but multiple officers shot at the suspect, who later died at the hospital.

No officers were wounded.

Harrison says officials reviewed body camera footage but the incident is still under investigation.

