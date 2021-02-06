CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Misconduct complaints against Baltimore police fall in 2020

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:30 AM

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department says the number of citizen complaints against its officers and incidents of false arrests both dropped more than 40% in 2020.

The Baltimore Sun reports officials credit a smarter, less confrontational approach to enforcement and fewer interactions with the public during the ongoing pandemic for the decline.

Deputy Police Commissioner Danny Murphy is in charge of efforts to comply with a federal consent decree.

He told the City Council that the latest data shows clear progress in making the department more accountable to the public and better able to police itself.

