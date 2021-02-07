CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Baltimore police trainee fired after arrest

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 4:23 PM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say an officer trainee has been fired after being arrested on assault and other charges.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Sunday that 22-year-old Jordan Ali was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of harassment and one count of reckless endangerment. Ali was hired as a police trainee in March of 2020.

The police department did not name Ali in its statement.

The department said the officer was in their probationary employment period at the time of the arrest.

Police did not release any more details on the nature of the incident on Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

