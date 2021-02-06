CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Baltimore CeaseFire weekend focuses on ending violence

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 8:02 PM

BALTIMORE — During Baltimore’s first CeaseFire weekend of 2021, participants highlighted the people and places that make Baltimore more than its crime rate.

The city has recorded 30 murders in the first five weeks of the year.

Supporters of the CeaseFire event hope to bring an end to violence.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers tweaked the traditional format by kicking off Saturday with a virtual “Speak Joy Over Baltimore” event.

Mayor Brandon Scott made it clear he expects all the people of Baltimore to step up if the violence is going to end.

He particularly challenged men to get out of the house and join the movement.

