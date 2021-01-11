CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Southwest flight diverted after suspicious note found

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 9:15 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Phoenix was taken to a remote area of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday after the crew discovered a threatening note, authorities said.

Airport spokesman Jonathan King said Southwest Flight 2104 arrived around 5:15 p.m. before it was taken to the remote location.

According to the statement from Southwest, the 95 passengers and six crewmembers on board the Boeing 737-800 were taken to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has a capacity of 175.

The statement didn’t say what the note contained or where on the plane the note was found. A spokeswoman for Southwest said authorities cleared the aircraft and the passengers were allowed to claim their luggage.

