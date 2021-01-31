One arrest, second suspect sought, in transit driver killing

Maryland authorities have arrested one suspect and are searching for another following the shooting death of a driver for a state transit program serving disabled people.

Baltimore Police says they hve charged 28-year-old Ernest Ford with murder in Friday’s killing of 49-year-old Frankye Duckett.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Marquis Poteat.

Authorities say Duckett was sitting inside his Maryland Transit Administration MobilityLink van early Friday evening when he was approached by a man who shot him with a handgun.

