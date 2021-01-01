The city of Baltimore had 335 homicides in 2020. That's 13 fewer than the previous year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 48 women and girls were killed in 2020, more than any other year in the city’s history and double the total of three years ago.

The newspaper reports that some of the increase is linked to domestic violence.

More women have been implicated in committing violence, which may be another factor in the rise.

Yet, overall, Baltimore police identified no specific trends to account for the increase.

Female homicide victims included schoolchildren, mothers, the elderly and even babies.

