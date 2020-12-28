Workers released from hospital after Baltimore explosion

All but two construction workers injured last week in an explosion at a high-rise building in Baltimore have been released from hospitals as officials continue to investigate what caused the incident.

Twenty-one workers were taken to area hospitals following an explosion Wednesday on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

A total of 23 people were injured, and a window-washing crew was temporarily trapped on dangling scaffolding.

The utility said Sunday that a high-rise crane had safely removed the damaged scaffolding and work is underway to repair the building’s damaged roof and windows.

