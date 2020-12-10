CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Restaurants frustrated over Baltimore’s virus restrictions

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 8:35 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore restaurant owners who invested substantial amounts of money to make outdoor diners comfortable in cold weather are expressing frustration over new coronavirus restrictions.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that new restrictions from the city’s mayor will shut down all indoor and outdoor dining starting Friday evening.

Jesse Sandlin, the owner of restaurant Sally O’s, invested more than $10,000 in heaters and a duct system. She said outdoor seating is so much safer than dining inside. But Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the current surge of virus cases required more drastic action. She said that people should not continue to eat and drink in close proximity.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

