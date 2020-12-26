CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Police: officer injured after being hit by stolen car

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 8:00 PM

ROSEDALE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an officer was injured after a woman driving a stolen car crashed into his police cruiser.

Baltimore County Police said the officer was inside of a marked patrol car early Saturday when it was struck by a stolen 2007 Lincoln Town Car.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Police said driver of the stolen car was taken to a local hospital and is suspected to survive her injuries.

Police did not immediately release the woman’s name.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

