Pharmacist pleads guilty to paying for witness’ death

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 12:02 PM

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to paying a hitman to kill a witness in a drug distribution case.

The Baltimore Sun reports 52-year-old Frankford Family Pharmacy owner David Robinson will serve 10 years in prison for the murder-for-hire plot.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Robinson had already been arrested on a charge of illegally dispensing painkillers when he asked a government source to kill a witness, offering $10,000 for the hit.

Prosecutors say he later asked for proof and was shown images that were doctored to make it look like the witness was dead.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

