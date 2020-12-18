Pharmacist pleads guilty to paying for witness’ death

A former Baltimore pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to paying a hitman to kill a witness in a drug distribution case.

The Baltimore Sun reports 52-year-old Frankford Family Pharmacy owner David Robinson will serve 10 years in prison for the murder-for-hire plot.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Robinson had already been arrested on a charge of illegally dispensing painkillers when he asked a government source to kill a witness, offering $10,000 for the hit.

Prosecutors say he later asked for proof and was shown images that were doctored to make it look like the witness was dead.

