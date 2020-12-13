HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Man dies after being hit by train in Baltimore

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 1:55 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man has died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Amtrak says the victim was walking on tracks when he was struck by the Northeast Regional passenger train at 9:07 p.m.

No one on board the train  with 69 passengers and crew was injured. Police did not release the age of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak says that about 2,000 people are killed or injured each year in grade crossing and pedestrian track incidents across the country.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

amtrak | baltimore

