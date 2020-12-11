Man awarded $8M in police scandal arrested in shooting

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man recently awarded nearly $8 million in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal has been…

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man recently awarded nearly $8 million in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal has been arrested in Virginia after police accused him of shooting a woman.

The Baltimore Sun reports 50-year-old Umar Burley was charged by the Harrisonburg Police Department with malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Police say additional charges are pending because he shot at police during a chase.

In November, Burley and a friend were awarded a total of nearly $8 million over drugs that were planted in their vehicle in 2010.

They both served federal prison time.

