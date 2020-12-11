CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Man awarded $8M in…

Man awarded $8M in police scandal arrested in shooting

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man recently awarded nearly $8 million in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal has been arrested in Virginia after police accused him of shooting a woman.

The Baltimore Sun reports 50-year-old Umar Burley was charged by the Harrisonburg Police Department with malicious wounding and attempted murder.

Police say additional charges are pending because he shot at police during a chase.

In November, Burley and a friend were awarded a total of nearly $8 million over drugs that were planted in their vehicle in 2010.

They both served federal prison time.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

baltimore

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up