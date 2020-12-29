Killings in Baltimore continued at high rate in 2020

Baltimore has experienced sharp declines in many categories of crime during 2020, but the city’s high rate of killings and shootings has continued.

Baltimore has experienced sharp declines in many categories of crime during 2020 and amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the city’s high rate of killings and shootings has continued.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that reports of crimes such as robberies fell by 30%. And there’s been an almost 20% drop in reported violent crime.

But Baltimore still eclipsed 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row. The city also recorded more than 1,000 shootings.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told The Sun that the decreases in some crimes are attributed to “fewer people being out.” But he said the “bad actors” who commit crimes are still out there because the level of shootings and murders remain high.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.