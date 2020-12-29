CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Killings in Baltimore continued at high rate in 2020

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 8:40 AM

Baltimore has experienced sharp declines in many categories of crime during 2020 and amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the city’s high rate of killings and shootings has continued.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that reports of crimes such as robberies fell by 30%. And there’s been an almost 20% drop in reported violent crime.

But Baltimore still eclipsed 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row. The city also recorded more than 1,000 shootings.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told The Sun that the decreases in some crimes are attributed to “fewer people being out.” But he said the “bad actors” who commit crimes are still out there because the level of shootings and murders remain high.

