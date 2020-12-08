Baltimore to seek release for inmates at risk of COVID-19

Baltimore’s state’s attorney is reviewing whether to release certain older prisoners with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

Marilyn Mosby announced Monday that she’s hired former Deputy Public Defender Becky Feldman to lead the review.

Eligible inmates must have been sent to prison from Baltimore, be older than 60, and have served at least 25 years in prison on a life sentence or for a crime committed before the age of 18. Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera has ordered trial courts to identify and release inmates who are vulnerable to the virus and don’t pose a risk to public safety.

